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Samwise Senses a Presence at Best Friends’ Memorial Garden
Good morning.
20 hrs ago
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Tom Ryan
241
4
5:49
Our Final Days in Utah Offer Both Boredom & Blessings
Readers Travel Poll Questions
Aug 3
•
Tom Ryan
292
2
Postcards from the Open Road: A Visit to the Grand Canyon's Quieter Side
Theodore Roosevelt's 1903 Visit to the Grand Canyon
Aug 1
•
Tom Ryan
290
8
2:33
July 2026
An Introvert Looks at Mid-Trip
We've shortened our Kanab stay and will be on the road soon
Jul 31
•
Tom Ryan
363
5
The Pleasures of the Kaibab Plateau
No bison, but countless gifts
Jul 30
•
Tom Ryan
311
51
3
Our Kanab Prayer Spot; Introducing You to 'Grandmother' & the Sitting Stone
A Tom, Samiwse & Emily Announcement!
Jul 28
•
Tom Ryan
304
2
2:19
A Tom, Samwise & Emily Announcement
Video: Before the Coming Storm (in Kanab)
Jul 24
•
Tom Ryan
112
2
1:39
Leaving You with Some Joy
An introvert's song
Jul 22
•
Tom Ryan
432
2
Samwise Receives Excellent Treatment & I am a Moron
F———!
Jul 21
•
Tom Ryan
383
3
Meeting 'Bill' on the Way to the Trails
Samwise 'emergency' appointment with Kanab Veterinary Hospital
Jul 21
•
Tom Ryan
390
8
5
An Absurd Morning Adventure
Also: The Ending Will Be Grand
Jul 18
•
Tom Ryan
418
4
A Change in Coddiwomple Plans; an Itinerary Update
"Ode to the Horny Toad," Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, Em's Cafe in Fredonia, Arizona
Jul 16
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Tom Ryan
353
1
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