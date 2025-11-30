As we close out two decades of life and love in the White Mountains, our days are a jumble with everything that goes into a move. There’s no time for longer treks, so we sneak in a mile or two when we can.

When we started a later-than-usual walk at Thorne Pond on Friday, we were alone. Fifteen minutes later, Samwise and Emily came to life when they glimpsed a couple of dogs along the pond route, when we were in the woods, close to the river. Eventually, all four dogs could not help themselves, and they greeted each other and began playing. One of the four folks with the dogs recognized me.

Patty Cole is a longtime reader from down in the Lakes Region. She was up for Thanksgiving, and when they began their walk, she thought of us, reminding herself we could have walked there, too, but much earlier.

It was a joy spending a few minutes together, chatting, laughing, and watching the dogs play. I learned that Patty is also leaving New Hampshire for Massachusetts, but not until June. She lost her husband a few years back. Now she’s moving to be near her daughter, but she has a house to sell first.

The thing that stands out about Patty is her smile, which matches the twinkle in her eyes.

I’ve always enjoyed these synchronistic run-ins with readers. It allows me to express my gratitude. So, thank you, Patty!

Good timing on her part, since we are leaving tomorrow. Today, I’m back to feeling like Sisyphus in what feels like the never-ending toil of leaving behind one life to begin another.

When we arrive on the Cape, I’ll share with you what we brought with us. You may be surprised by how short the list is. Yesterday, while Samwise and Emily were at their grooming appointment at PetSmart, I shipped two large, framed prints to Truro. They’ll arrive the day after we do. A few days ago, I shipped another item from the Jackson Post Office. Other than what will fit in the HMS Beagle, that’s all we’re bringing. Most of that is clothes, stationery, and my beloved old stamps. We’re actually packing what we would on one of our coddiwomples.

When I first dreamed of this move, I did not think it was possible, but that’s exactly where we ended up. This is a massive downsize, and that feels good.

Onward, to Christmas on Cape Cod, by all means. (Art by Dana Gaines.)

Give a gift subscription

This is the final 36 hours of our Thanksgiving Weekend Fundraising Subscription Sale. Every cent raised will go toward animals in need of medical care. We are supporting The Sampson Fund. The Cape Cod organization’s mission is “to provide financial assistance for veterinary care for critically ill or injured pets on Cape Cod and the Islands when owners cannot afford treatment.”

All annual subscriptions are 20% off.

As an added incentive, new subscribers will be added to our Christmas/Hanukkah card mailing list. Each December, I take joy and pride in sending out handwritten cards with personal messages. Old-time holiday USPS stamps add to the magic.

To place your name on our holiday greeting cards mailing list, subscribe by pushing this button.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The discount also applies to gift subscriptions. It will be a year to read about unlike any other.

“The three great elemental sounds in nature are the sound of rain, the sound of wind in a primeval wood, and the sound of outer ocean on a beach. I have heard them all, and of the three elemental voices, that of ocean is the most awesome, beautiful and varied.”

― Henry Beston, The Outermost House: A Year of Life On The Great Beach of Cape Cod

Share