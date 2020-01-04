Tom Ryan, Author

Why subscribe?

If you enjoyed my memoirs “Following Atticus“ and “Will’s Red Coat,” you’ve come to the right place. I write about Nature, these mountains, and the way Samwise, Emily, and I fit in with it through our quest for simplicity.

Stay up-to-date

You don’t have to worry about missing a post, like you did on Facebook. Every entry gets sent to your email address.

Join the crew

Our online journal invites you to visit with us on our path to the life of peace and adventure we’re striving for here in northern New England.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.