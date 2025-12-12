We drove the 2.2 miles to the ocean side to walk Longnook Beach for the first time. It’s a stunning area. The beach had been closed since there was no way to reach it after much erosion. But thanks to the efforts of the folks at the Cape Cod National Seashore, an enormous dirt ramp was built for access.

Once again, we had a beach walk to ourselves. We did have the company of the wind, however, which you can hear in the video.

The massive dunes in various areas along the National Seashore are some of the reasons we are here. They feel wild, primal, and otherworldly. They called to me as much as the sea and the wildlife did.

On our past winter trips, the giant dunes so mesmerized me that I included them with the Sequoias, Redwoods, and the towering Saguaros when it comes to tickling my awe. As you can see by the photos, they dwarf us.