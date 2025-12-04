Samwise Has Some Thoughts

Into the bewitching woods.

Greetings from the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Samwise is happy to announce he’s right chuffed to be here.

The last time Samwise picked up a stick while on a walk was also on Cape Cod, two winters ago. Like a puppy, he broke stride, lowered his upper body, and pounced. Once it was in his mouth, he whirled, leaped, and pranced, much like a drum major, with high steps and brimming enthusiasm. He had a hell of a time with it. That is, until Emily turned around and saw what he was doing.

Soon, a wrestling match ensued. The stick was forgotten. But the roughhousing was only beginning.

Yesterday, while in Mary Oliver’s woods, Samwise picked up another stick, and the same act played out. Sometimes I am led to believe that Samwise only picks up a stick to tease Emily with her drug of choice.

Samwise is ten this month, and I will take all the joy he has as a good sign. Interestingly, while he is the stoic, of the two, the move has impacted him the most.

Both of my frien…