Finally…

It’s moving day. The frenzy of the past two weeks is mostly behind us. Today’s transition will be a little different than planned, but I am okay with that.

I know myself well and this will be an emotional day. Hence, a slight change in plans, which includes a detour.

Call it self-care.

Yesterday was complicated by a messy snow day, and there’s a chance for much more coming tomorrow. So, we are fortunate not to have to drive through a storm. On the Cape, it looks to be rain only. Truth is, I would not mind snow down there. I just don’t enjoy traveling during a snowstorm.

We were fortunate enough to hear the plows scraping the snow off the road as we fell asleep last night. It’s a happy childhood memory. Those pre-dawn plows often meant a snow day from school!

All these years later, and I’m still on Village Street, still a kid in my pajamas, abuzz with the shared hope of my brothers and sisters. We held our breaths, listening for the fire whistles to blow, letting us know that we could stay home and play outside.

I’ll catch you up tomorrow on what we are doing today and how the original plan changed. I’m wretched at goodbyes, and not always to people. Sacred places do me in, locations where my life was lived to the brim, where love came and went — and came again.

It’s been a fascinating 20 years in these mountains, the last 16 in this little hobbit hole. It will hit me the moment we begin our drive south. Shit, who am I kidding? It will hit me when I walk from room to room to make sure I have everything.

Samwise and Emily are well aware that change is afoot. But they seem fine with it. They are watchful, however, there is no insecurity, since they know we are a pack, blood souls, if you will, tied by years, loyalty, and devotion. They know that they go where I go.

Since we have been in the cottage for a night already, I know they’ll meld right into our new life. All the years of traveling helps with that.

Once settled, I’ll explain what came with us, and what did not, and why. (Hint: very little will make the move.)

The Story Behind Samwise’s Portrait

The reason I can move on from some darn memorable portraits as we downsize is that others are even more stunning. This is scratchboard art by the late Ellen Potts Dawson. She was dying when she began and had a difficult time getting out of bed. Ellen’s last words to me were conveyed because she could no longer speak. Finishing Samwise’s portrait gave her a reason to live a little longer. He was Ellen’s reason to get out of bed.

Ellen died immediately after she completed it.

She was not around for Emily.

Ellen stunned me with Atticus’s portrait, and when Will came to live with us, she captured him, too.

Share

Thank you for putting up with our fundraising this week. Today’s the last day. We appreciate the support.

This is the final 18 hours of our Thanksgiving Weekend Fundraising Subscription Sale.

Every cent raised will go toward animals in need of medical care. We are supporting The Sampson Fund. The Cape Cod organization’s mission is “to provide financial assistance for veterinary care for critically ill or injured pets on Cape Cod and the Islands when owners cannot afford treatment.”

All annual subscriptions are 20% off.

As an added incentive, new subscribers will be added to our Christmas/Hanukkah card mailing list. Each December, I take joy and pride in sending out handwritten cards with personal messages. Old-time holiday USPS stamps add to the magic.

To place your name on our holiday greeting cards mailing list, subscribe by pushing this button.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The discount also applies to gift subscriptions. It will be a year to read about unlike any other.

Free subscribers, you’ll receive your next Substack letter close to December 12.

Give a gift subscription