Today’s Fox

I expected to encounter more coyotes, yet in our first ten days, we’ve seen twice as many foxes on our rambles. One, the fellow near the Province Lands Visitors Center, is bold because he’s obviously being fed, despite signs telling people not to.

In more wild areas, the foxes we’ve encountered are curious, but they are also leery, always prepared to beat a fast retreat. Nevertheless, when they look at us and realize that, as excited as we are, we’re remaining kind and gentle, they creep closer.