Thanksgiving Day, 2012. A rare photo of Atticus following me. We hiked with a girlfriend that day, and had the dramatic Franconia Ridge mostly to ourselves.

On this day of gratitude, the three of us have much to be grateful for. You are among those.

A writer needs a reader, and I am blessed to have so many who have gathered here after we left behind Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The goal was a more thoughtful space on the internet to tell and share stories. In a world now beset by AI, which will surely make us even more distant, just as social media has, I’m thankful that words and photos, and the occasional song, still work to connect us.

When I moved to Newburyport, I was a lost dreamer at 33. Out of nowhere, I began the Undertoad, my biweekly newspaper that would go on to reshape our community. After eleven years, Atticus and I took an abrupt left turn, shocked our friends, and headed to the mountains.

A friend recently wrote about our time in the White Mountains, “You and Atticus, and then Will, left your mark.”

“He allowed himself to be swayed by his conviction that human beings are not born once and for all on the day their mothers give birth to them, but that life obliges them over and over again to give birth to themselves.”

~ Gabriel García Márquez

Now we are taking another abrupt turn. As we head south to explore the Cape Cod National Seashore, I can’t help but wonder about what awaits us in this drastically different chapter.

It feels right that we are planting ourselves where Henry David Thoreau, Henry Beston, Mary Oliver, and John and Katy Dos Passos were stirred to explore and create.

I’m glad things are working out for us, and happy to have you along for the ride. New trails and lives await this pack of three, and I’ll do my best to share them with you.

We are fortunate to still look forward to the scenic landscapes of the American West each coming summer. (White Sands National Park.)

We still have four busy days of clearing out here, but I am happy with the progress so far. You’ll be surprised when I share with you how little we are moving on with. I feel lighter, as if our pages are empty and ready to be filled in.

I am excited that our long winter travels have given way to a place to nest in the coziest months until summer, when we’ll hit the road again for another round of adventures out West, only to return in the glorious autumn to the Outer Cape.

A winter sunset on the Outer Cape.

Happy Thanksgiving to those of you gathering with families you were born into or those you’ve chosen for yourself. May you have happy feasts. For those who are alone, this fellow solitary wishes you a peaceful day.

We will spend a final night here on Sunday, wake up, go for a walk, and be on the road by 10 am. That will put us in Truro by 4 pm at the latest. How delicious it is to be both excited and nervous at this age!

Thank you for being here.

With so much to be thankful for, this is a grand weekend to run our Black Friday Sale. Every cent raised will go toward animals in need of medical care. We are supporting The Sampson Fund. The Cape Cod organization’s mission is “to provide financial assistance for veterinary care for critically ill or injured pets on Cape Cod and the Islands when owners cannot afford treatment.”

As an added incentive, new subscribers will be added to our Christmas/ Hanukkah card mailing list. Each December, I take joy and pride in sending out handwritten cards with personal messages. Old-time holiday USPS stamps add to the magic.

“I had to shift from a paid to a free subscription last year, due to unexpected financial constraints, but I really missed the full Tom, Samwise, and Emily experience. Your beautiful writing is balm for my soul. I am excited to join you on the road in December! Happy Trails AND Tails to you all!” ~ S.F. (last night)

We’ve shed most photos and artwork, but the three scratchboard creations by the gifted and generous Ellen Potts Dawson are coming with us. (Ellen pushed through to finish Samwise’s while she was dying.)

Look at all of that protected green near Truro, our next home!

