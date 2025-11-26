Today, we bid a final goodbye to North Country Animal Hospital.

It’s been quite the run, built of both friendship and love.

I first came to know the staff on the late Friday afternoon when another dog attacked Atticus. Our vet was Christine O’Connell, and she so impressed me during the emergency that we chose her as our new vet.

We said goodbye to Dr. Tom today. It was ot easy. Samwise is fine in the photo; he was napping before Tom came in.

When Christine told me she was moving on to another practice far enough away that we would not be able to stay with her, I considered leaving. But Christine quickly introduced me to a young vet.

The young vet was nervous and giggly, yet attentive and kind. On Christine’s recommendation, we stayed with North Country Animal Hospital. Our new vet’s name was Rachael Kleidon, and she would impact our lives in many ways. I wrote about this skilled and knowledgeable vet in Will’s Red Coat. Every animal lover should be blessed to have a Rachael Kleidon in their lives.

Eventually, though, Rachael’s husband was hired as a professor at the Virginia Military Institute, and tears were shed when Rachael moved.

Thankfully, she left us under the care of her friend and associate, Dr. Tom Allegrezza.

Today, we said goodbye to Tom. It was not easy. We hugged more than once and shook hands again and again.

“When you told me you were moving and wanted to be out by December 1, I did not think it would happen,” Tom said. “But here we are.” He shook his head.

We’ll miss Dr. Tom.

Our three vets were astounding. They understood my relationship with Atticus and Will, Samwise and Emily, and allowed me to weigh in.

There have been so many memories.

There was Atticus’s dog attack handled expertly by Christine, how Rachael learned to administer chemo so he and I could be together, Will’s being put to sleep on the Iron Mountain Meadow while I held in my arms, Atticus being put too sleep in my arms under the trees outside NCAH, Emily’s ligament reconstruction during the first stages of COVID when I was the only non-staff member allowed in the building so that Emily could wake up to Atticus and me, and there’s been a hundred other things.

When Atticus’s toe was amputated because of cancer, I wasn’t just there when he woke up; I was in the operating room with him.

Damn, it was a glorious rollercoaster ride!

Our final ride home from North Country Animal Hospital was filled with memories. The tears and cheers, the laughter, the heartfelt decisions, the goodbyes and the hellos, and, most importantly, the idea that we always had the best people behind us.

Today, there were words upon words between Tom and me. But the ones I kept repeating were “Thank you.”

I am grateful for Tom, of course. But at this time of giving thanks, there are so many who worked at NCAH — especially three incredible vets — that it was more than just a goodbye to Tom. For close to 20 years, we had the best medical care for my four-legged soulmates. That’s meant the world to me.

Chocolates for Rachael Randall and the rest of the staff when Atticus finished chemo treatments. (Notice his missing toe.)

I have been told that there is a special vet in Provincetown, 20 minutes away from our new cottage. Twenty minutes — that’s how far we were from North Country Animal Hospital. I consider that a good sign.

Words fail me, but my heart feels every bit of what they meant to us.

With every chemo treatment, I had Vaughn Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis playing on my phone, the speaker resting over Atti’s ribs.