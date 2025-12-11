A Wealth of Beaches

Good morning from the quietest winter corner of Cape Cod.

We live on such a narrow strip of land that we can reach the ocean side or the bay side of Cape Cod within ten minutes in the HMS Beagle. The beach options seem countless, and there are many places I’ve never heard of.

Since we have our choices, we’ll explore beaches on either side of the Outer Cape throughout the winter and spring. Yesterday, we had our first experience at Ryder Beach, when we walked four miles on the bay side. It was lovely!

Once again, we did not see another human soul. We’ve yet to meet one on any of our beach walks.