Good morning.

We begin our final week in Jackson. I woke up this morning feeling more emotional than I’ve been since deciding on this move. No regrets. But my heart is feeling bits and pieces of string reaching out to it. So many memories. And to think we’ll be on the road at this hour next week makes the realization almost tangible.

The moving, dumping, packing, and gifting are moving along. They combine to form a blur of distraction.

But once a day, I allow myself to sit down to pen a letter to a friend. At that moment, it hits me, as I write, “This is my final letter to you from my old Mississippi writing desk here in Jackson.” When those words spread across the page, I feel them.

These Atticus memories reached out of the drawer to grab hold of me.

Today, I opened the only drawer I have not yet emptied and found these three items.

A copy of a watercolor of puppy Atticus, done back in Newburyport by a former lover. We met her walking on Plum Island’s beach. That was long before we ever thought of mountains.

Atticus in my arms as we survey Franconia Ridge from our fourth 4,000-foot peak that winter day. We started by climbing Lafayette, then Lincoln, Liberty, and, finally, Flume. After the photo was taken, we had to double back in the 10-degree weather to climb Liberty again before descending in the dark a few miles to our waiting car.

The other photo is another favorite. (You can find a framed copy of it at the Jackson Post Office.) It was that same winter, and we were on our own for fifteen miles. We’d just come off Mount Washington, and we were on our way to Mount Monroe. From there, we’d continue over Franklin, Eisenhower, Pierce, and Jackson. Atticus is wearing his Muttluk boots and scuba suit. It was minus-15 degrees that day, but there was no wind. The snow was so deep that we sat in the sunshine on the roof of the Lake of the Clouds hut (closed for the winter) to eat a snack.

That last photo was the day I knew our lives had changed, and there was no going back to the life we had lived in Newburyport. We were deep into our second round of winter peaks for the season, and the realization hit me like a punch to the gut. We sat together in that hut, and I knew that we no longer had a home and that a life of adventure had claimed us.

We spent so much time alone on those trails that winter, experiencing the unknown and the unheard of, that I realized that no one would ever understand what we’d endured or who we had become. It was a loneliness and a bond that I’d be able to share with Atticus, but no one else.

That was in the days before social media, and winter hiking wasn’t what it is now.

So, here I am today, once again living with the realization that we’d outgrown a place I always thought would be my home. It’s for different reasons, but it is familiar at the core.

Some of us are meant to stay rooted in a single area for all of our days, while others are fated to be pilgrims, no matter how much we try to be planted.

The emotions will ebb and flow in a gentle rhythm this week, but I know in my heart that they will be overpowering come next Sunday night, our last here in the hobbit hole.

We have lived grand years, left our mark, and I’m thankful that other adventures and stories await Samwise, Emily, and me.

As a wise man often told me, “Onward, by all means.”

Another photo of Atticus moving from Mount Washington to Mount Monroe on that same frozen day. You can see the closed Lake of the Clouds hut beneath the summit of Mount Monroe. The snowy peaks in the background are along Franconia Ridge.

Another snowy day atop Franconia Ridge. This one in November was much more pleasant. You’ll notice Atticuw without his winter gear. That’s Cannon Mountain in the right rear.

Atticus descending Franconia Ridge in the last light of day.

On the last, steep pitch to the summit of Mount Lafayette.

The German version of Following Atticus.