I’ve been blessed by silent soul companions who speak volumes with their eyes and actions.

Today snuck up on me, but I did not realize it until I reviewed a couple of these photos. The past few months have been a blur of uncertainty and frenzy.

Once I decided we needed a new course in life, I cast a net. In consideration were the places that captured our hearts and attention during our travels of the past eight years.

As for the White Mountains? Well, they became the lover I was so devoted to, I could not imagine a life without them. Alas, as most great loves go, we changed, and so did they.

I realized we were no longer at our best here. Climate change and my preexisting conditions limited our use of the places we frequented and favored for four of the seven months we were not traveling. Development and crowded trails have cheapened our experiences here. I realize it now that Atticus and I were blessed to be on the trails in the “good old days,” back when cameras were turned outward, and wonder and quietude were in abundance. We could walk for six to twelve hours without seeing another human.

It also dawned on me, with a deep ache, that what was most true between the White Mountains and me was what used to be. I’ve since become an old man thinking too much about all the glorious yesterdays, and little about the present.

That saddens me to write.

With forty-eight hours to go before leaving, realizing life is unpredictable and all too short, those “yesterdays” are squeezing my heart. There is a good chance we will never be back.

Puppy Samwise during his first Thorne Pond autumn.

I know we’ll take a final loop around Thorne Pond after we close the door to the hobbit hole for the final time, and that will be quite the mile.

This has been a good home, a dear home. It is where Atticus lived, and Will reclaimed his soul, where Samwise spent all of his life but six months (other than our lengthy road trips), and the same with dear Emily, who is now quite gray.

So much goes into packing and cleaning, it leaves little room for anything else, save for quiet moments like this one.

One of the last acts I have before me is dismantling this old ship of a desk. It’s been so sturdy, so safe. It’s been a heart and home base, where the last drafts of Following Atticus were written, and where all of Will’s Red Coat was captured on paper. Before that, it was where I wrote the Undertoad.

And it’s been so much more — our anchor. Emily and Atticus have both enjoyed the cave under that sturdy vessel when I sat with one a pen in hand. It’s where Samwise has slept in one of the dog beds behind me, always with one eye on me, my silent guardian. It sits under Will’s actual red coat.

That desk, which had been with me for close to thirty years, is not making the trip with us. And that saddens me, too.

It is fitting that it is one of the last things still standing, like a friend I cannot bear to part with. The walls are bare, books are gone, and the kitchen has been cleaned out of every pot, pan, plate, and bowl. Ghosts remain — and so does the desk, at least for one more day.

While going through a few photos from the last couple of days, here is Emily sitting at one of our favorite spots; I did not realize it then, but I do now, that we won’t be back there again. Time has run out.

Practicality enters here. Instead of walking there today, Emily and Samwise are getting washed and trimmed by their groomer at PetSmart. You can see how bushy she is!

The other image is of Deb Davis. She’s wearing a Christmas sweater as she works the main cash register at Grant’s Shop & Save. Deb is one of my favorite people, and her standing there is one of my blessed constants. Like many of the good folks at Grant’s, Deb is overlooked and underappreciated by most newcomers. But damn, this woman is full of the best stuff.

She will read this, and I hope she understands what a privilege it has been knowing her.

The marvelous Deb Davis in her Christmas sweater yesterday.

For years, I’ve adored how Deb wears festive holiday sweaters and sweatshirts. I cannot remember ever seeing the same one twice, and her holiday spirit has always buoyed me. I never fail to mention them, which always brings joy.

She reminds me of my sister Claire, who has an army of Santas and is home from the hospital in hospice care for one more Christmas. Deb also reminds me of my mother. She died when I was seven, six days before Christmas. There are only a few memories of Isabel Shea Ryan, but even though I was very young, I remember mom’s love of the holidays and all those decorations gathered in the 1950s and 60s.

Deb is a quiet, proud woman, but she emanates holiday cheer in her unassuming ways.

Alas, Grants had instituted a new uniform regulation a few months ago, and I did not like it, nor did Deb. Everyone is now wearing the same blue-collared shirt. However, yesterday morning, Deb Davis wore a Christmas sweater and said, “I did it just for you.”

And now I am crying as I type.

It’s often the little things, right?

Deb no longer works on Sunday mornings and wasn’t sure she’d see me again. So she made certain to share photos of her home, decorated with joy and so much light and color for Christmas. My favorite was of all those stockings already hung with care and joy — a family of Christmas stockings!

That, too, meant the world to this sentimental man, because Deb has the increasingly rare dignity of mostly keeping to herself.

Last night, we had to stop in at Grant’s again for more cleaning supplies. Walter, Deb’s husband, manages the store in the afternoon and evening shifts. He handed me a card and told me how much they’d miss us.

Oh boy, Walter. You have no idea what that meant.

Yes, there’s much to do today, tomorrow, and in the last few hours of Monday before we leave at 9 am. But there will be windows of grief and memories, and those will be the sweetest hours this weekend.

From Will’s Red Coat, Chapter 1

It is still dark outside as I sit at my old scraped and scarred desk, a comfortable hand-me-down from a friend with an old Mississippi accent. A candle flickers, shadows sway, and the scent of cinnamon fills the room. A mug of tea sits next to the candle and a ribbon of steam rises before fading into the darkness. Atticus followed me out of bed earlier, but now he’s sleeping again, this time on the bedding behind me on the floor. His snores speak of contentment, of the early hour, and of his age. Hanging on the wall above the desk is a map of the White Mountains. The two of us know nearly all of these peaks well and in every season. They are as familiar as old friends who wait for us just outside our back door and are as much our home as this cozy house is.

I love that snow is in the forecast for tomorrow.

To the right, a tiny red coat with a thick white collar dangles from a hook. It looks a lot like Christmas and is just about the right size for an elf. There is a bit of magic in it. Of this I have no doubt. For that little coat gets me to stop many times each day to consider what matters in life and what it means to be human. That’s why I didn’t box it up and hide it away in the back of some closet. It is meant to be seen, because I don’t ever want life to get so busy and complicated that I forget.

No, forgetting wouldn’t do. Not that I ever could.

A favorite C. S. Lewis quote reminds us, “One day you will be old enough to read fairy tales again.” Because of all I’ve seen and felt through the years, I’ve come to believe that if we are fortunate, we realize that we can also live them.

An old Atticus in the field at Thorne Pond.

Canceling WiFi Yesterday & THIS Happened

I called Spectrum to cancel my WiFi service, and was patched through to a woman named Laura in a North Carolina office. She had a warm, welcoming Southern accent. She had the raspy tone of a smoker, outfitted with the occasional cough.

We chatted for a bit, and she asked all the scripted questions.

Soon, however, we discarded corporate speak and conversed as two friendly strangers.

“How is it you can pick up a move and not take anything with you, Tom? Are you rich?”

“Closer to poor. I am a writer. I can move and take almost nothing with me because I like the idea of a clean break with very little clutter.”

“What do you write?”

“Mostly about dogs and life with a sprinkling of adventures.”

“You write books? About dogs, I hope?”

“Two of them.”

“Yay! Tell me the titles; I’ll look them up.”

“The first was Following Atticus and the second was . . .”

“NO WAY!” Laura screamed. “I loved that book!”

(Laura is now picking up a copy of Will’s Red Coat.)

Was this really that long ago? A backyard Jackson scene.

Dear Will, in the Will wagon.

“But I want to extol not the sweetness nor the placidity of the dog, but the wilderness out of which he cannot step entirely, and from which we benefit. For wilderness is our first home too, and in our wild ride into modernity with all its concerns and problems we need also all the good attachments to that origin that we can keep or restore. Dog is one of the messengers of that rich and still magical first world.”

― Mary Oliver, Dog Songs