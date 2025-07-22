Summertime Dips for Emily (Volume Up!)

Nothing in the world makes Emily as happy as a summertime dip—stick included. You deserve it after yesterday’s letter. The video is from last week, when the smoke from Canadian wildfires made the air heavier and more dangerous to breathe, but, as it turned out, perfect for Emily’s river dips!

The cooler air of the last two days won’t last, but it’s been refreshing enough for me to glimpse Emily tilting her snout back to savor the lightness.

Last night’s introduction to the first of four Mississippi letters was a bit dark due to the subject matter. The next, which will be in your mailbox tomorrow (Wednesday), is even more raw. Sorry. If it helps, Norman Rockwell makes an appearance.

Letter three, when we reach Faulkner’s Oxford, is lighter.

The final chapter is an intricate one. It captures a quest to find a historic site that is not public, but I needed to experience it. At times, it will feel like a horror story. It includes being up before dawn to take advantage of the December cold to drive across a frozen soybean field to get to where I needed to be—even if we were trespassing.

Just as it seemed the morning could not get much darker, the most remarkable occurrences buoyed me. I hinted at the ghost dogs during our road trip, but I’m finally going to tell you about them.

Did we meet them by chance? Were they messages from the beyond? I’ll never know. What I can tell you is that they appeared when they were needed most.

They will end our Mississippi letters with a bit of light, and I’ll let you make of them what you will.

The past month has been so hot, muggy, and buggy that our morning walks, which are usually four or five miles, have been reduced to just a mile. However, the weather has offered us a reprieve the last two days, and it’s felt more like September. For the first time in four weeks, we are back to our usual mileage. We had a spring in our strides this morning. What a fabulous start to our day.Lisa at Grand View Farms

Lisa is one of our favorite folks. Each Monday and Tuesday, she is at Grand View Farm’s stand just south of the busyness of North Conway’s congestion on Route 16. It’s always a pleasure visiting with Lisa, comparing notes on the state of the world, tourist season, and anything else that happens to pop up.

As a solitary, I find myself even more isolated from society during these tumultuous times. It’s good for my health and heart and allows me to think the best of people. But that only makes these kinds of brief dances with those in our orbit even more valuable.

Lisa is one of those rare stars of the Mount Washington Valley that every business wishes they had.

This photo was taken on the hottest day of the year, but I wanted to match Lisa’s smile with those gorgeous flowers!

Samwise & Emily Adventure Calendar Reveal Coming this Weekend

After skipping 2024, there will be two 2025 calendars. One features Smawise and Emily on their cross-country adventures. The second will focus on Grand American Landscapes. This weekend, you’ll see the first. Here’s the cover. Readers chose this image last year.

A Subscription Sale to Benefit Animal Rescue

With our focus on our memorable Mississippi portion of our five-month-long winter/spring road trip this week, all annual subscriptions are 20% off. This includes Founding Member subscriptions. Proceeds will go to this animal rescue in Oxford, Mississippi. The sale runs through Sunday at midnight.

The discounted price also counts toward annual gift subscriptions. If you’ve already gifted one to a friend or family member and are unsure when it expires, this automatically extends the gift by an additional year. In the form, you’ll be able to email them a note.

If you’re new here, our subscription sales are used as fundraisers for animal rescues around the country. It’s a good way to include new readers at a lower rate while raising funds for animals in need. We love expressing our gratitude by giving back.

Iced Tea Time

I’m on a cold brew iced tea kick as of late. I mentioned a root beer loose-leaf tea to you last week. Since then, I’ve also tried these. Each is delicious and refreshing! Emily is modeling to ensure you that these are decaffeinated! The company is Plum Deluxe.

(A reminder, I have no affiliation with any third-party product I share with you.)

Postscript

Planning for our 2026 winter/spring coddiwomple is beginning in earnest. There will be some changes. Stay tuned!