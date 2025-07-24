Samwise & His Beavers

Early in the morning, we walked three miles. In the evening, we returned to the same trails for another three, but settled for two. I blame it on the beavers.

Samwise spotted the first beaver, and he decided we’d stay and watch her for a while. She splashed her tail at us early on, but meant nothing by it, because she surfaced quickly and continued to trawl before us. When I asked Samwise if he was ready to move on, he stayed put—and so did we, for another 30 minutes.

Just as we were leaving, after the female entered the dam, the male came along. Thankfully, he did not stick around but entered the dam as well. After a couple of minutes, I convinced Samwise that they were done for the evening. Only then did he allow us to continue our trekking. A mile and a half later, we passed this spot again. Sam and Emi studied it, and when they saw no movement, we continued back to the HMS Beagle.

I told you a beaver had been killed not far from here. I rejoiced when we saw another in the pond a w…