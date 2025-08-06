Strange Things Happening in the Mississippi Night

When I begin puzzling together our annual coddiwomples, I have no way of knowing what four or five months on the road will deliver. There will be countless highlights, a few stumbles, and maybe even a resounding crash. However, it’s impossible to know just what I’ll look back on once Samwise, Emily, and I are back in Jackson.

You’d think it would be a safe bet that the highlights would include the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, the Pacific Coast Highway, Yellowstone, or the Badlands. However, that’s rarely the case.

It’s almost comical that we’ve been home for three months, and the most fragrant memory is a leering (or was she laughing?) opossum and a barn one state would mostly like us to forget about.

First, I tell you about the opposum. In the next letter, I’ll introduce you to the barn and some Mississippi ghost dogs.

When we reached Mississippi, it was to visit the haunts, grave, and house of William Faulkner, one of our greatest American authors. But then I decided it would be proper to drive through Philadelphia, Mississippi, and Neshoba County, in memory of civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, James Chaney, and Andrew Goodman, who were murdered by the KKK in the summer of 1964.

In a recent letter, I spelled out the horror of their last hours as best I could in a few paragraphs. We stopped at many of the historic sites where the three were on their final day: the burned church, the Neshoba County Jail, the murder site.

It gutted me.

Such is the pitfall of visiting horrific places if you are an empath who can easily drift back in time.

By the time we reached Oxford in the early afternoon, I was numb. We visited Faulkner’s home, his statue outside the town hall, and walked in the woods around his house. And yet I was so out of it, I forgot to sit by his grave, which was the primary purpose of this dip through the Deep South.

I did not realize we’d missed the grave until the middle of the night, when I was awakened in our hotel twenty miles away.

We arrived at the Home2 Suites in mid-afternoon, where we all collapsed into a deep nap. At first, I woke up at six, fed Samwise and Emily, and we went outside. There was a field outback awash in the lights from the highway. Where it faded to darkness, a few deer watched us poking around. They were nervous and ready to bolt, so I suggested to Samwise and Emily that we head to a stretch of grass away from the trio.

Samwise was the first to note the opposum. She was slow and helpless as he came sniffing. I asked him to leave her be, and he did. But Samwise and Emily were mesmerized. This was their first encounter with an opposum, and they attempted to circle back to study her.

I placed myself between them and her and reminded them, “Gentle, guys. Please be gentle.”

We took a few steps away, and the possum climbed the chain link fence and, strangely, started to follow us along the top bar.

We stopped at a picnic table and sat as she kept coming, balancing her wobbly body as she moved. When she drew abreast of us, she stopped. She opened her mouth, showed her pointy teeth, and closed her mouth. Funny thing is, she stayed there with us.

Eventually, we stood.

“Goodnight, madam. Thank you for sharing your spot with us.”

When we left, she trundled onward herself.

Within minutes, we were in bed, and I was deep asleep again. When Samwise woke me at 2 am, he wasn’t doing well. He’d not eaten anything strange, had been fine since we left home, but he was whining to let me know I should hurry up to get him outside.

As soon as we were out, Samwise rushed away. He had diarrhea. Emily stayed next to me. It was so cold I could see my breath, and I was still asleep, still cursed by what I’d felt the previous morning in Neshoba County. I looked up and saw the possum. She was on top of the picnic table, and I looked down at Emily to remind her to be gentle.

But I was drowsy and tripped on the curb. My body went crashing forward, my head aimed for the concrete base of the light pole. Somehow, I twisted just in time, and instead of my head, I rammed my ribs into it.

I couldn’t breathe. No matter how much I fought for air, it wouldn’t come. My mouth opened, but still nothing. My entire body ached. Emily pushed up against me, nuzzling me with her nose. Samwise came running.

In the first years after I was sick but still recovering, when Samwise and Emily were young, I returned to hiking the White Mountains again. Samwise and Emily witnessed me get dizzy on the trail. A few times, I had to give my swimming head a rest and lie down in the dirt. No one taught them to do this; it was simply in their nature. Samwise stretched his body against one side of me, while Emily did the same on the other side.

At 2 am on a frigid Mississippi morning, I lay gasping and confused. I took inventory. What did I hit? Where was I hurt? Is anything broken?

Sam and Emi pushed their noses against my neck; I took my first breath. My shoulders were aching. My ribs, too. I was dizzy and sick to my stomach, the way you get when you break a bone.

I was stretched out on my back, looking up at the light on the edge of the parking lot.

“I’m okay,” I told Samwise and Emily. Judging by the concern in their eyes, they knew I was lying. “I just need a minute.”

The ground was frozen, and I was getting cold, but I knew I could not move yet. So, the three of us lay there.

Eventually, I tried to push up from the ground, but my shoulders were not working, and my ribcage was screaming.

I attempted to reassure Emily and Samwise, but was interrupted by a most curious sight. The opossum was under the picnic table now, slowly waddling toward us.

Emily growled, but I reminded her, “Gentle.” Even that hurt.

The opossum stopped just feet away. She opened her mouth the same way I’d opened mine a few minutes earlier when nothing would come out. She closed it and opened it again. She did this three times, as if speaking (but I am not that silly to think that’s what she was doing).

It took forever to get to my feet. That’s when I realized I’d probably broken a toe or two on the curb, and two fingers when I met the ground.

I was slowly heaving toward the hotel like Quasimodo. Before entering the side door, I looked back. The opossum had followed us to the edge of the grass.

It is August 5, and the range of motion has finally fully returned to my shoulders from that Christmas week tumble. From my days as an athletic trainer, I knew I had cracked ribs and a broken toe, but there was nothing I could do for them. I bought a splint for my two broken fingers. The toenail of my broken big toe finally came off this week.

I am not sure what was ailing Samwise. You can see in the video that he’s feeling fine. Perhaps he’d picked up on my emotions from our experiences in Philadelphia and internalized them. I cannot really say. He was fine the next morning, and when we arrived at Hot Springs National Park that following evening, he was his usual self.

Believe it or not, we were up and on the road four hours later. We were about to finish our Mississippi visit with the most impactful hours of our entire trip. I remember being disappointed in how cold it was when we awoke before sunrise. However, temperatures in the low twenties benefited us. Within an hour, the HMS Beagle would be trespassing to get us to the primary location of the day. We had to drive across frozen soybean fields to reach the place I needed to be.

That’s where we’ll pick up next time.

This is the fourth Mississippi letter from our December 2024 travels. There’s one to go.

Coming Attraction: the Mississippi Bayou Ghost Dogs

I appreciate you being here. This is the first of two free posts unlocked for all readers. The next will arrive later in the month. Paid subscribers will receive another within the next 48 hours. This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Coddiwomple 2026

Planning for our next cross-country odyssey is underway. After skipping it last time, we’re returning to the Cape Cod National Seashore. We have some unfinished business on the Outer Cape. It will be the first of many stops. Stay tuned for more announcements.