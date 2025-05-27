Three Bears

Summer never feels right without a bear or three. Thankfully, the season has now been blessed.

It was Samwise who noticed them first. It was dawn, and a mother and her two yearlings picked and poked through the foliage. We had a good view of them until we neared them, and they slipped into the dense greenery.

This isn’t the best video because Mother Bear did not want to hang with us, which is actually a good thing. She gave us a few huffs and snapped her jaws at us as a warning not to come closer.

We had no intention to. We sat where we were and watched the two youngsters playing with each other until they, too, noticed us.

By summer’s end, the yearlings will be on their own, and Mother Bear’s job will be done. We hope to see them again before that happens.

Of course, whenever we see a bear, I have the desire to ask them, “Do you know Aragorn?”

