Founding Member Exclusive: Heart Song

I was not expecting this, but what a welcome sight to see this remarkable soul. I’d feared our lone beaver of the early summer was gone. And yet, tonight, Samwise pulled us to the little beach, which is not a usual stop on our evening walks. There in the middle of Thorne Pond, a beaver swam.

Once it saw us, it began zig-zagging toward us. When close enough, there were several passes back and forth to study us.

It’s rough times for those of us with tender hearts who care about the world, so this unexpected gift brought watery eyes.

No close photos, but they will come with time. When we walked away, the beaver followed us around the pond until I waved goodnight.