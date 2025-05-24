Video: A Samwise Health Update

Share this postTom Ryan, AuthorVideo: A Samwise Health UpdateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, AuthorSubscribe to watchVideo: A Samwise Health UpdateTom RyanMay 24, 2025∙ Paid494Share this postTom Ryan, AuthorVideo: A Samwise Health UpdateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareAt a certain age, we’ll take even little victories. Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inTom Ryan, AuthorSubscribeAuthorsTom RyanRecent PostsA Sacred WalkMay 11 • Tom RyanMiracles May 2 • Tom RyanThe Way Home, Chapter One: A Final Morning with Our Bison Brethren May 1 • Tom RyanFor the Love of Donkeys Apr 25 • Tom RyanThree Days from HomeApr 24 • Tom RyanFounding Members Video PreviewApr 19 • Tom RyanAn Astounding Communion with a Wild Horse Apr 19 • Tom Ryan