In Key West, we haunted the predawn streets and found ourselves mixing with the ghosts of the 1930s and 1940s. Two mornings in a row, we walked the night home while keeping company with free-roaming roosters, tropical moon shadows, and charming architecture. It was as if I were inhaling the past. Such magic at 4 am!

From there, we crossed the Everglades for the third time, passing within a few miles of the newly erected concentration camp, the country’s smallest post office, and flocks of herons. We drove north along the Gulf of Mexico. Once beyond Tampa, we checked out the location of the cottages we had initially rented, but after the hurricane destroyed them, leaving nothing behind, we shifted to Perry, Florida. We booked into the Hampton Inn, which had also been flooded, like much of downtown Perry.