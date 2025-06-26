Heatwave Thoughts

(The video was taken yesterday morning, and shows some of our slow walk during the high heat.)

Last night, the heat broke, and we took a windows-down drive around Jackson after our last walk of the day.

It’s been too hot for us to do much of anything this week. But thankfully, for the first time, our windows are open today, and the air conditioner is off. It’s in the mid-seventies, but it’s so much better than it was, and the air is so much fresher that it feels like an autumn day.

For the last few days, we’ve skipped our long morning walk, trading it for a 1.25-mile stroll by Thorne Pond and along the Saco River. Since the treks are shorter and slower, we aim for three throughout the day.

Our nature time is limited because of this heat dome, which makes me even more grateful for the hour we spent with the beaver the other night. I keep thinking back to how cautious he was—rightfully so—but equally curious. He never swam too far away before looping back to study us as we were studying …