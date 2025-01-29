Setting the Table & Making a Request

Sunset wasn’t anything worth writing about. Too many access points and park roads were closed due to ice, making it impossible to reach worthy sunset viewing spots along the South Rim. We did squeeze in a three-mile walk, with the final mile guided by a headlamp. Clouds were dispersing, but there were still too many to drunkenly worship the stars again.
Instead, we returned to our hotel room until 9 p.m. and then drove back to the canyon to walk under crystal-clear skies. Once again, my heart nearly exploded. The heavens were bursting! Utterly indescribable! The temperature had dropped to fifteen degrees, but we are used to those conditions.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.