Setting the Table & Making a Request

My favorite photo from yesterday. The shading is right to balance their coats, and their poses are defining. Samwise is usually looking outward, while Emily tends to look to me.

Sunset wasn’t anything worth writing about. Too many access points and park roads were closed due to ice, making it impossible to reach worthy sunset viewing spots along the South Rim. We did squeeze in a three-mile walk, with the final mile guided by a headlamp. Clouds were dispersing, but there were still too many to drunkenly worship the stars again.

Instead, we returned to our hotel room until 9 p.m. and then drove back to the canyon to walk under crystal-clear skies. Once again, my heart nearly exploded. The heavens were bursting! Utterly indescribable! The temperature had dropped to fifteen degrees, but we are used to those conditions.