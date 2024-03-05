Coincidence

The most curious thing happened yesterday. We were putting in our morning miles, listening to the cooing doves, and doing our sums when I wondered why we hadn't seen Charlie on the trail the last two days.

I can't tell you why he was on my mind, but there he was. It's not like we see him regularly—only three encounters during the four weeks we've been here. Nevertheless, I kept thinking about this stranger we may never see again throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

Our brief encounters have flowed with the ease of old friends. They are filled with warmth, wit, and familiarity, and when we part, I feel more intelligent than I was beforehand.