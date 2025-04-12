Back to Nevada: Great Basin National Park

Today, I find myself thinking of those of you who follow our travels with a road atlas. The first month is always the most interesting because it varies from year to year. But sometimes, the final month can be equally fun.

Yesterday morning, we took a turn where one was not intended months ago. We woke up in Ketchum, Idaho, and made the long drive south. I’d always wanted to visit Nevada’s Great Basin National Park and its famous ancient bristlecone pine trees. Alas, Great Basin is in the middle of nowhere and takes an effort to get to. It’s never been within our reach.

In past years, we would have headed north from Ketchum to Missoula, Montana, for a couple of days of hiking on one of our favorite peaks. And that was the original plan. But Samwise has slowed and does not enjoy the uphills at this age. Instead, we took a zig where we used to zag and headed south.

Yesterday was warm. It reached 85, and we did not do much walking. But the driving was spectacular. The landscape is the comp…