A Sacred Walk

Yesterday’s mention of our blessed minutes with the wild horse in North Dakota spurred me to consider other elevated moments from our coddiwomple. Among the most euphoric was our Christmas week walks across the empty dunes of White Sands National Park.

This is the longest video I’ve ever shared here. At close to eight minutes, it may be too long for some, but I offer this sunrise walk for those in need of peaceful bliss. Because of its length, it allowed me to use one of my favorite classical pieces. It is by Alexander Borodin, who describes another otherworldly walk across a desert with his music.

Save this video for when you have a moment to appreciate the vast horizons, dawn light, and shattering solitude, which is unlike any other setting in our nation. Just imagine having all of this to yourself.

Onward, dear reader, by all means.