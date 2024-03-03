When Wrecked Plans Sparkle

We’re falling behind on stories, photos, and videos. So today, you’re getting a bonus.

You’ll remember that we crossed the 1.25-mile Breakwater on a hike from Provincetown out to and around Wood End, which pretty much feels like the end of the world.

It’s hard to believe we did this on January 6, the day before a storm hit the Outer Cape. Was it really two months ago?

I had it marked as one of our Top Dozen Highlight Hikes. Due to the weather, there’s never a guarantee we’ll get the opportunity, though. Last year, we couldn’t make the crossing due to snow and ice.

Our Top Dozen Highlight hikes will make a great post one day. So far, we’ve hit 5 of the possible 6 on this adventure. The one that eluded us was our seven miles at sacred Ship Rock in Navajo Nation. You may remember that it was pure mud.

Another we were planning for next Friday is impossible due to a road collapse.

As I mentioned earlier today, I’ve changed our itinerary. It was due to finances. Clarence’s auto repairs hit ha…