Founding Members Video Preview

Can you believe these baby bison were born just hours ago?
They are amazing creatures.
This is from Michael Punke’s Last Stand: George Bird Grinnell, the Battle to Save the Buffalo, and the Birth of the New West:
“Buffalo calves are born ready to run. Within two minutes of birth, a buffalo calf tries to raise itself. Within seven minutes, it is standing. Within an hour, a buffalo calf can run after the herd. In a domesticated herd, a newborn calf was once herded sixty-six miles, through deep snow, in its first two days of life, with no apparent ill effects. Such early skill and endurance is vital, since running—and the herd itself—are a buffalo’s primary defenses.”