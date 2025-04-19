Founding Members Video Preview

Playback speed
Baby bison born this morning
Tom Ryan
Apr 19, 2025
Can you believe these baby bison were born just hours ago?

They are amazing creatures.

This is from Michael Punke’s Last Stand: George Bird Grinnell, the Battle to Save the Buffalo, and the Birth of the New West:

“Buffalo calves are born ready to run. Within two minutes of birth, a buffalo calf tries to raise itself. Within seven minutes, it is standing. Within an hour, a buffalo calf can run after the herd. In a domesticated herd, a newborn calf was once herded sixty-six miles, through deep snow, in its first two days of life, with no apparent ill effects. Such early skill and endurance is vital, since running—and the herd itself—are a buffalo’s primary defenses.”

