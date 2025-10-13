Desert or Sea? Let the Suspense Build

Before announcing where we are moving to—Kanab, Utah, or Cape Cod—here’s a reminder of both regions. It is the longest video we’ve posted on Substack, and it is comprised of four shorter music videos from recent cross-country coddiwomples. First, we share sunrise on Thoreau’s Great Beach on Cape Cod, followed by a sunrise hike on Kanab’s K-Hill Trail, a winter trek across the 1.25-mile stone causeway from Wood End back to Provincetown, and a haunting ramble through Kanab’s Ghost Canyon. The two Cape Cod clips are from our most recent winter trip there. The final portion heckled my fear of heights.

For those who will ask, all photos and videos are taken with my iPhone. I’m not much of a photographer or videographer. We never stop to set up a shot; it’s more of a hand-held, quick point-and-shoot operation. Thanks to the grand scenery and fantastic technology, it works for us.

Many of you have seen these shorter clips before, but they’ll be new to others. The entire video is a reminder that the choice before us will put us in beautiful natural surroundings, no matter where we end up. Besides that, we will always travel. We will never be stuck in one place.

I’m excited about either option, and both areas were chosen with Samwise and Emily in mind. Our trips are never just about me. I’ve always been concerned with making sure my friends are peers, not pets, but it is my job to ensure they have the most complete, joyous, and self-actualized lives possible.

February sunset colors in Kanab, Utah.

The move from the White Mountains is motivated by climate change above all else. Nine years ago, I suffered heart failure, kidney failure, a stroke, anemia, sepsis, blood clots, lung disease, and other maladies. I surprised the doctors not just by leaving the hospital on my feet, but by staying alive while returning to a highly active lifestyle. However, while everything else about my health looks good, my lungs never fully recovered. The high-humidity, heat, and wildfire smoke of the last five years have made me a bit of a prisoner from May through parts of September. We can no longer be as active during four of the seven months we are not traveling. That’s unacceptable.

There are other reasons we’re playing the part of Tennyson’s Ulysses:

‘T is not too late to seek a newer world.

Push off, and sitting well in order smite

The sounding furrows; for my purpose holds

To sail beyond the sunset, and the baths

Of all the western stars, until I die.

But for the most part, those are lesser reasons compared to my lungs.

Of all our stops over 150,000 miles of travel these past seven years, Kanab and the Outer Cape were the two top choices for our next home because I believe either locale will bring out the best in our lives. We will always avoid crowds and seek out solitude. That means if the Outer Cape becomes our home, we’ll leave for the summer.

Both the Outer Cape and Kanab were chosen for an aging Samwise, who can no longer climb the rugged White Mountains with ease, and for Emily, who will need other dogs to comfort her when the day comes when Samwise is no longer with us.

The goal is to have a home base for 9 months of the year, with a 3-month travel season.

So, for now, as you continue trying to figure out where we are going (I enjoyed reading all your predictions after yesterday’s letter), I hope this video will remind you that we cannot go wrong.

If it weren’t for all the packing and downsizing to get done in these last 50 days, I’d be even more excited about our future horizons, what they will mean to these three lives, and to my writing.

We’ve squeezed as much as we can out of two decades hiking the White Mountains and walking the woodlands. It’s time for a new chapter.

Onward, my friends, by all means.