A Cape Cod Love Story; A Cape Cod Ghostly Mystery

Do you like ghost stories? Because this has the feel of one.

By now, you know that we’ve been haunting literary graves for the past two long winter trips. But there is one grave that has called to me more than any other, and I did not get to it until last week.

The Outer Cape intrigues me because of the way creatives have flocked to this lonely reach of land. Henry David Thoreau took four lengthy walks on Cape Cod, from the “elbow to the fist.” Seventy-five years after Thoreau’s excursions, Henry Beston, looking to heal from World War 1, built a seaside version of Thoreau’s cabin at Walden. He called it the Outermost House, and he spent a year there before turning his experiences into a bestselling book by the same name.

The cabin was a couple of hundred yards away from where Thoreau began three of his marathon walks.

When she was a young professional, long before anyone knew her, Rachel Carson made the drive to the Outer Cape from Woods Hole several times. It’s because of her books, Thoreau, and the Outermost House, that President John F. Kennedy created the Cape Cod National Seashore

Provincetown, which is the “fist,” eventually became home to countless creatives and inspired Jack Kerouac, Eugene O’Neill, Mary Oliver, Norman Mailer, and others.

Two of those ‘others’ are John Dos Passos and Katy Dos Passos.

They were close to Hemingway when Ernest was young, and at one point, Dos Passos (or Dos as he was called) was a bigger literary deal than Hem. It was Dos Passos who introduced Hemingway to Key West. Soon after, Hemingway introduced Katy Smith to Dos.

Katy Smith Dos Passos.

Hemingway was best friends with Katy’s younger brother, Bill, when they were teenagers. The three of them hung out during the summers at Michigan’s Walloon Lake. Ernest had a severe crush on Katy, but he was only a teenager, while she was eight years older. Nevertheless, he tried.

It was Katy who introduced a slightly more mature Ernest to her school friend from St. Louis, Hadley, Hemingway’s first wife, his Paris wife, his favorite of four wives.

Strangely enough, Katy knew Pauline, Hemingway’s second wife, who was also from St. Louis.

I cannot tell you why, but I am intoxicated with Hemingway’s young Paris years—far more than I am his writing.

Ernest first met Dos when they were driving ambulances in Italy in World War 1. But they only chatted for a few hours. Five years later, they’d meet again in Paris, and they became fast and constant friends.

It was Dos who made it big first, and Hemingway achieved acclaim a few years later, in part, because of Dos’s efforts to get his friend’s name out there.

Dos met Katy at Hemingway’s Key West house, and he could not take his eyes off the girl with the green eyes, slender body, cutting wit, and bright mind.

They dated for only a few months before they married. At the time, Katy had been living in Provincetown for a few years with her brother Bill.

Katy, her brother Bill, and Dos in Provincetown.

Soon after, Dos and Katy bought a house on Provincetown’s waterfront. There Dos wrote some of the most influential novels of the first half of the twentieth century. Katy was a magazine writer who later co-authored two books (light reading).

They adored Provincetown, and they were quite happy there. Their marriage lasted for 18 years.

Dos & Katy.

Dos also inherited his father’s Virginia farm, and the couple often traveled back and forth, but it was Provincetown where they were happiest.

Late on a September afternoon, they left PTown for a trip to Connecticut. Dos never had very good eyesight, and by the time they reached Wareham, across the Cape Cod canal, Dos was blinded by the lowering sun. He crashed into a cranberry truck parked on the side of the road. He lost an eye.

Katy was nearly decapitated, and she died quickly.

Dos barely survived, but he could not attend her Provincetown funeral. He was still recovering in a Boston hospital.

That story grabs me every time I share it.

Dos’s grandson, also named John Dos Passos, wrote this about Edmund Wilson, the famed literary critic who summered in nearby Wellfleet.

For Wilson, the event marked the end of a golden era for the community of writers living in Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet—a community that once included dramatists Susan Glaspell and Eugene O’Neill and the painter Edward Hopper. “Everybody seemed much older, both from strain and from losing Katy,” wrote Wilson, “who had always remained so young. We had all been getting old together, and it was already, I say, a whole life behind us, with many things that we could never have again.”

Dos was bereft, and like many a lost widower, two years later, he married again. He and his new wife also had a good marriage, and they lived on the Virginia farm. When they died, they were buried at a nearby cemetery together.

I am haunted by Katy Smith Dos Passos. She was kind and lovely and loving and playful and the best friend most folks had ever met.

And yet her husband could not attend her funeral, and he rarely returned to the Outer Cape. That haunts me for her.

Inscription on Katy’s gravestone: My sweet my lost love.

Before I decided it was time for us to move, plans were beginning for our next winter coddiwomple. We’d start with a week in Provincetown, and I was determined to find Katy’s lonely grave. I knew her grave was on the Outer Cape, but I didn’t even know the town where her grave is.

Of course, plans changed quickly for us this summer, and our winter trip was scrubbed once it was determined we’d move to the Outer Cape.

When the cottage became a possibility, I was almost sure we’d take it, even if it meant vacating every summer.

Last week, just to be certain about the place, the owners allowed us to spend a night first.

The next morning, we visited Katy’s grave. It is only 1/4 mile away!

So curious and wonderfully mysterious, don’t you think?

The only other suitable option was an apartment in an old house on Commercial Street, PTown’s main road. The place is on the waterfront, and when I looked up the address, it is a five-minute walk to where Dos and Katy lived along the same street.

Better yet, I’d later learn that Eugene O’Neill had once rented the same apartment as had Ayn Rand!

The literary ghosts have been calling to us without me even realizing it.

Twenty feet away, I found even more Ryan graves!

You may remember two years ago, I learned that Hemingway’s first wife, Hadley, is buried here in the Mount Washington Valley!

And in another strange connection, I moved to Jackson 16 years ago with Atticus, when two Newburyport friends offered us the upstairs apartment to their ski house. I lived here for 11 years before learning that my maternal grandmother’s family is buried a quarter mile away in Jackson’s cemetery. No one in my family knew this.

I’ve been fascinated by Hemingway for 30 years, and yet I did not know that his first wife, Hadley, is buried just down the road.

I won’t pretend to understand the mysteries of life, but how grand it is to share all of this with you.

Oh, and there is one more thing.

I feel strangely close to Katy. Again, I cannot tell you all the reasons why, but she feels like a friend.

My friend Clarissa is a psychic/medium, believes in tarot and past lives, and has suggested that I might have known Katy in another life.

(I was born the same year Hemingway died, but we were alive for two months before he committed suicide.)

At the end of the video, you’ll see that I had a difficult time finding Katy’s Truro grave. But within a few strides are five headstones; the name on each is Ryan.

When we got into the HMS Beagle to leave, I noticed several other Ryan graves.

Whatever is happening, I’m all for the synchronicity, and despite the mysteries, it’s clear that at least for now, we belong on the Outer Cape.

Rest assured, our mornings and afternoons will include miles on the beaches and the local trails, but each night, I can envision short walks to Katy’s grave.

Onward, by all means.