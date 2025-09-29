Gentle Tears, Anyone?

This is not a sad video. It is just the opposite. But I warn you, there may be tears.

Three miles into our walk, Samwise, Emily, and I came upon one of our favorite shaded places to sit and river ponder. We did not expect to have it to ourselves, since the foliage is changing and the motels and roads are crowded. However, we were blessed because the only sound was river song.

Ten minutes in, though, Samwise and Emily stopped gazing at the passing water. They raised their heads and looked to a spot 100 yards away.

I prefer to be alone with the river and our thoughts. However, when we spied these two souls, the innocence and tenderness were overwhelming, and we sat and watched them for half an hour.

I don’t believe they saw us and I did not want to interrupt their own quiet time.

When they left, so did we.

You’ll see that the comments are locked to this video. I cannot imagine anything said would add to the serenity and love.

Instead, I’ve sent it to you unlocked. Feel free to share the light and the grace with anyone you wish by social media, Substack, or through email or text message.

