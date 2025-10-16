This is the good stuff, the best stuff. This is the beginning of the sacred season. This…is the after-party. It’s when the magic happens.

The big colors are gone, and with them the crowds. Now the forest sits peaceful and glowing. The contrast between the dark wood and the glowing remnants is like sparks dazzling on a campfire.

The trees are undressed—mostly—and now every woodland walk is more intimate, more enchanting. The younger beach trees are strutting their stuff. Their leaves, far below the sylvan overstory, are protected from the wind. They dazzle, they shimmer, they dance in the late October breeze, but they remain steadfast, clinging to their tiny twigs.