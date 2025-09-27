September River Sitting

The water’s higher and faster than it has been all summer, but still below where it needs to be. Still, it a lovely place to sit on the riverstones along the river. Between the song of the Saco, the sound of the tourist train, turning foliage, and a few fluttering leaves, it’s a fine spot to share with you.
Through the wonders of technology, we are sending this to you while sitting in this exact spot.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.