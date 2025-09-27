Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

September River Sitting

Tom Ryan
Sep 27, 2025
The water’s higher and faster than it has been all summer, but still below where it needs to be. Still, it a lovely place to sit on the riverstones along the river. Between the song of the Saco, the sound of the tourist train, turning foliage, and a few fluttering leaves, it’s a fine spot to share with you.

Through the wonders of technology, we are sending this to you while sitting in this exact spot.

