Rolling Along with Life

We needed this move. We needed it for my lungs, which suffer from humidity and increased wildfire smoke from May into September. We needed it because of an aging Samwise, because he does not do well during those same months, and his joints will welcome new footing and flatter Cape Cod woodlands. We needed it as a way for me to deal with what’s happening in the world and the encroaching darkness.

The way I see it, if we are not happy with the way things are, we do our best to change our circumstances.

This move, with its new landscapes and ties to literary history, and a move away from a sadly gentrifying Mount Washington Valley, will be good for us. I feel a sense of renewal, of hope despite what I witness in the world, and a chance to become a better person and a better writer.

Emily obviously loves the beach, and as you can see by this video, stately Samwise will do plenty of “seal sitting.”

This is a brief note to you on a perfect October Sunday here in the White Mountains. But I wa…