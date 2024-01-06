Attempting the Provincetown Breakwater

It's called the Causeway, Jetty, and Dike, but the name I like best is Breakwater. It's 1.25 miles of jumbled granite blocks that lead to Long Point.

Building Provincetown's website states, "…it is purely utilitarian, to prevent a permanent breach that would isolate Long Point and fill the western end of the harbor with sand."

To complete the 6-mile hike to Long Point and back, you cross the Breakwater coming and going, which takes balance and work.

Again, from Building Provincetown, "A walk across is a bracing journey for the sure-footed (and ill-advised for those who aren't)."

We last did this route three years ago, and when we did it, the conditions were fairer. There were hopeful blue skies, and it was much warmer.

My pre-stroke self would have handled balancing on these rocks far better. I found myself hesitating and using my hands three times today. In a recent review of an attempted crossing, a man admitted to crawling on all fours several times.

Yesterday's strong wind had quieted,…