A Pre-Election Day Balm for Your Soul

Not many words today. Instead, I’m leading with beauty and peace, grandeur and serenity. I’m leaning on the church of nature, on trees, canyons, deserts, mountains, and beaches to remind you that no matter how stressed you are today, there will always be beauty in the world.

(Many of you will recognize this video from a few years ago, but I believe a combo of Walt Whitman and Bill Murray is good for the soul.)