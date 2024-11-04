Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

A Pre-Election Day Balm for Your Soul

Bill Murray & Walt Whitman together
Tom Ryan
Nov 04, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Not many words today. Instead, I’m leading with beauty and peace, grandeur and serenity. I’m leaning on the church of nature, on trees, canyons, deserts, mountains, and beaches to remind you that no matter how stressed you are today, there will always be beauty in the world.

(Many of you will recognize this video from a few years ago, but I believe a combo of Walt Whitman and Bill Murray is good for the soul.)

Loading...

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
A Playful Interlude to Help with Your Stress
  Tom Ryan
Emily's Day: Her Seventh Anniversary
  Tom Ryan
An Introvert Fights Off Depression with a Prescription of Solitude
  Tom Ryan
10/14/2024: Today’s Colors in Video
  Tom Ryan
Dawn at Thorne Pond
  Tom Ryan
Looking for Emily (Video)
  Tom Ryan
Autumn’s Solitude
  Tom Ryan