You’ll Love this Walk to 5 Benches

I’ve shared glimpses of the High Head Trails with you, but I wanted to offer you a more comprehensive view in this video.

I’ve figured out why this small knot of trails in North Truro, before crossing into Provincetown, has captured me so. To borrow from my favorite Tom Robbins’ title, it’s Another Roadside Attraction.

Goodness knows, as veterans of many a Great American Road Trip, we are suckers for this kind of roadside refresher. It is the kind of surprise we dream of discovering when we’re on a long drive from, say, Joplin, Missouri, to Dodge City, Kansas. Or any other long drive. (Obviously, with different scenery than on the Outer Cape.)

When we see a pull-off and need a break, and a chance to stretch our legs and move, we pull over. Some of these rest areas hold hidden treasures. Sometimes it’s farmland beyond the back gate with a path to amble. At others, it may be conservation land with some trails. These treasures are not always ‘announced,’ and we stumble onto them by chance.