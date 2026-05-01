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High Head Conservation Area Trails

Our new groomer
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Tom Ryan
May 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Once Emily failed to get the role of Cousin It in the Provincetown Players’ production of The Adams Family, we decided it was time to finally visit our new groomer.

We are happy to report that Nancy Flanagan of Wellfleet is exactly what we have been looking for in a groomer. She is kind-hearted, a true character who feels more comfortable around animals than people, and has several rescue dogs and a menagerie of farm animals: pigs, llamas, and horses.

Nancy came highly recommended by Scott Ferrari and David Hallett, our friends back in Jackson. Before they bought the Bavarian Chocolate Haus in North Conway, they had a place in Eastham, near Nauset Light Beach.

It’s good to have an important member of our Sam and Emi support team in place.

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