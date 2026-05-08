Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Weekend Peace from Cape Cod

A preview of our postcards from the open road, posted weekly when we travel
Tom Ryan's avatar
Tom Ryan
May 08, 2026

The video was filmed from what is essentially the bottom right-hand corner of the included map. Use that as a frame of reference. During the last part, I zoomed in on the bay, hoping to strike gold by seeing a whale.

Please consider this gentle and hopeful lift a gift as we head into the weekend. Longtime subscribers understand that these postcard videos and images are a weekly treat when we are traveling. There have not been as many from the Outer Cape since the scenery, while breathtaking, is repetitive.

The American West, and the road to and from, will supply us with numerous colorful places and faces to offer you photo and video posts with minimal words. They are a rewarding change of pace and offer me a different creative outlet.

Today is also one of those rare two-for occurrences. Paid subscribers received a letter in their email this morning. All readers, including free subscribers, are receiving this one.

An impromptu 60-hour MOTHERS DAY SALE.
(Includes gift subscriptions.)

Get 20% off for 1 year

Give a gift subscription

Onward, y’all, to the weekend.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Paid subscribers, your next letter will be in two or three days. Free subscribers, you’ll hear from us in a couple of weeks, when we are closer to our June 14 road trip.

This morning’s letter to paid subscribers was inspired by Atticus, Samwise, and Emily. It’s here. (Don’t you love the Emi to bison eye contact?)

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A Red Rock Canyon meeting. Will we return in the heat of summer? You’ll find out in a few months,
The dawn light that inspires Red Rock Canyon’s name.

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