A Walk to Race Point Light House

It’s finally spring, but this is New England. There is a stubbornness to the season, even here on Cape Cod. The last few days have been wet and raw, with winds cursing above the treetops. Last night, we even received another sprinkling of snow, and the water I put out for the Wilds who troop through the yard each night was frozen this morning.

Thanks to the work of kind volunteers armed with chainsaws, some of the trails, first blocked by snow and then by fallen trees, are opening. We’ve been walking again, but after so long off, and an entire ten weeks without ambitious strides, I feel it in my hips, knees, and low back.

On Sunday afternoon, as pelting rain gathered in the storm clouds and the wind roared and howled, I kept an eye on the weather radar. We squeezed in the walk out to Race Point Lighthouse. It is not an ambitious trek; it’s a mere 3-mile round trip. However, for us, it was a good fit.

The winds whipped the pitch pines, and it was thrilling, even in the cold. It felt li…