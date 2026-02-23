This Magnificent Blizzard

The wind is roaring, the snow is flying, and trees sway and bend to the lusty gusts. We had a tepid start to the snowfall overnight, but it has picked up, and now we are getting buried in a wet, heavy blanket. As you will notice from the video, we cannot see out from many of our windows.

We are prepared; that makes this a glorious experience. It’s not unlike the epic winter hikes of old, when we prepared for the worst and anything better than that was a blessing.

I know we won’t get out for even a beach walk for several days, but these raging elements are the stuff that dreams are made of. We solitaries, the ones who cheered when we were told to ‘shelter in place’ during the early stages of the pandemic, love the hug of sweet aloneness.

You can see in the video just how wild it is outside, and yet how quiet and sturdy the little cottage is inside.

I already fell in love with this place two months ago, but this blizzard conspires with the location, quietude, and nature to make me feel li…