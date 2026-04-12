Postcards: Provincetown Scenes & Trails

Our postcards make a weekly appearance when we are traveling, but today’s early morning light and time on the trail made for the perfect postcard set before we actually leave home. It’s a nice warm-up for what is to come.

The sun is bright, the days a bit warmer, shops and restaurants are opening, and folks are returning to Provincetown. There is an entirely different feel to this historic fishing and artistic village at the end of the world.

I did not realize how long the winter had been until we began to stretch our legs and walk freely again, without pain or stiffness. We were not able to put the consistent miles in, and we’re just now getting it right.

Now, these last towns at the end of Cape Cod are blinking their eyes open, much like our local daffodils. It’s not exactly warm, but this glorious Cape light is everything.

Now, these last towns at the end of Cape Cod are blinking their eyes open, much like our local daffodils. It’s not exactly warm, but this glorious Cape light is everything.

1686! But the pilgrims first landed here in 1620 before settling in Plymouth.

One of Day’s iconic cottages, which are now condos.

We’re getting up earlier, out earlier, and relishing our miles among the green shoots and lively birdsong.

We took advantage of Provincetown’s empty streets before folks got out of bed to take a quick drive along Commercial Street before heading to a hiking trail that has captured our hearts lately.

We did not see a fox today, which is rare for us as of late, but I’ve included a photo of a tiny one we encountered yesterday.

As for the video, it strangely ties into our fox interactions. On the way out of town, heading back to the cottage by way of Shore Road (6A) along Cape Cod Bay, I glanced at Emily (a very bushy version) and fell in love all over again with her calm appraisal of the passing world. She and Samwise are always thrilled when we encounter a fox. However, after that first jolt of excitement, she and Samwise settle, and she ends up studying the fox much as she studies the early-morning scents in the yard or the views in this video.

Ears flying!

It’s difficult to believe our first stint on the Outer Cape is rounding to an end. Will we really be on the road 9 weeks from today?

We’ve reached the point where it will be difficult to leave, but what awaits is equally special. Besides, were we to stay, the crowds would arrive, and we’d regret not going.

So I see our situation as the best of both worlds.

The remnants of our winter storms and the blizzard are everywhere in the woodlands. We came upon these two blowdowns that were cleared and had to pause from our walk to appreciate the dawn sap held still by its own thickness. In the top image, I noticed the fur and wondered whether it was a deer, fox, or coyote that had passed this way just hours before we did.

Back in Truro, we finally stopped at Salty Market, which had been closed during our entire stay. It’s quite the place, offering g expensive but choice groceries, and imaginative foods and sandwiches. There are vegan options as well, but I am always leery of salt and oil. I bought bagels, which are impossible to find out here in the off-season, and some garlic bulbs for a mushroom pasta dish I’m making later today.

Notice the cottages, coyote, and Pilgrim Monument in the stairs mural?

Tammy has the best hand-slamming on the counter laugh!

It was a joy to encounter Tammy with her blue sweater dotted with daisies. When I noticed the matching earrings and her nose stud, Tammy beamed.

She has just returned from wintering in Florida (“That’s where I got this sweater! Don’t you love it? I mean, I know you do love it because you said you did. Thank you for that!)

Her voice is as lusty and outrageously endearing as her laughter and smile. I wish I had more time to talk with Tammy, but a line had formed behind me.

She reminds me of what awaits us on the open road, and how much I feast on the communion of meeting fellow pilgrims when we travel.

Yes, you can be a solitary but still enjoy a lovely dance with folks you may never see again. Sometimes that makes it even easier.

Our time with Tammy felt like an appetizer for the sumptuous encounters awaiting us over 20,000 miles.

A Note on Our Trip

Today, the HMS Beagle took $50 of gas. Until this war with Iran, it took about $35. The prices are not coming down much, if at all, before our latest Great American Road Trip. That’s going to hurt, and it has already changed one stop along the way.

Summer travel will be more expensive than our winter coddiwomples. The cost of lodging at one favored spot is so ridiculous that I’ve altered our itinerary. These shifts are common when plotting a route, maybe not for this reason, but they keep things interesting. Finances will play a bigger role in our travels than in our previous 7 trips.

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