Provincetown in winter means wind. In the video above, you can hear it, but it was mild when I recorded it on Thursday afternoon. During low tide yesterday, we walked at Race Point. And the wind was crazy!

I did not take my camera phone out of my pocket because I was wearing thick gloves, and I always take photos with bare hands. Thankfully, there are some experiences no photograph or video can capture. I will carry yesterday’s walk in my mind for years to come.

The wind was at our backs for the first two miles along the white sand. But on our return, I was tossed back in time to when Atticus and I chased mountaintops and records above the tree line. Those were different times; we often felt as savage as the weather, and I rarely experience such conditions anymore.

Constant thirty-mile-an-hour winds with a windchill in the single digits were thrilling and, literally, breathtaking! I was overwhelmed with emotions and memories as I leaned into the continuous frozen gusts. Suddenly, I was …