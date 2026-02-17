“But I also say this: that light is an invitation to happiness, and that happiness, when it’s done right, is a kind of holiness, palpable and redemptive.”

~ Mary Oliver

You can’t plan a perfect afternoon. You can hope for one, but life has other ideas. So you never really know what will stick with you or when the ordinary will elevate to the extraordinary.

Last week, we set out on a bright and cheery day for a noon walk on the Great Beach. There were no cars in the parking lot built to handle summer’s throngs. There was no one on the beach. There was simply that breathtaking aloneness of sea and sand, sky and soul.

Such moments whisper, “Do you realize how lucky you are?”

“I do. Thank you,” I mouth in response.

We have had hours alone on the rim of the Grand Canyon, sat, just the three of us, for just as long at the base of sequoias and redwoods, been still as bison neared and circled us within ten feet, and t…