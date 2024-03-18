Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

We Saw God Today

A Big Sur Hike
Tom Ryan
Mar 18, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Today, we saw so many faces of God my heart nearly burst.

They were in the blue sea, in the hopeful green grass and sparkling faces of flowers, in the twisted trees and foaming surf, along the trails next to the ledges, but mostly, we glimpsed God—in a first for us—during a two-hour visit at trail’s end with the magnificent elephant seals.

We even saw God in the faces of my fellow humans.

In the video, Samwise sits beside two women snuggling together on the bluff. Samwise never does this with strangers.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
2:12
2:12
Adopted by Chapo & Oscar
  
Tom Ryan
2:12
2:12
Founding Member Exclusive: Oscar & Chapo
  
Tom Ryan
2:48
2:48
Our Final Video
  
Tom Ryan
2:24
2:24
Coincidence
  
Tom Ryan
3:19
3:19
When Wrecked Plans Sparkle
  
Tom Ryan
2:01
2:01
Postcards from the Open Road: Sonoran Desert After the Rain
  
Tom Ryan
3:46
3:46
My Father Visited this Week
  
Tom Ryan