We Saw God Today

Today, we saw so many faces of God my heart nearly burst.

They were in the blue sea, in the hopeful green grass and sparkling faces of flowers, in the twisted trees and foaming surf, along the trails next to the ledges, but mostly, we glimpsed God—in a first for us—during a two-hour visit at trail’s end with the magnificent elephant seals.

We even saw God in the faces of my fellow humans.

In the video, Samwise sits beside two women snuggling together on the bluff. Samwise never does this with strangers.