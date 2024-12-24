We Needed To Be Where the Buffalo Roam

Good morning.

It is the day before Christmas, and we’ve been bouncing around like a kid in a penny arcade hopped up on sugar. It’s been a wild ride so far.

Well, let’s rephrase that.

It’s not the kind of wild we’re used to, but our travels have been frenzied and both mind and heart-opening. They’ve offered various levels of joy, frustration, heartbreak, hope, and inspiration. That’s pretty much all you can ask for in a true adventure. Wouldn’t you agree?

We travel not just to see but to experience—and to feel.

We’re currently 19 days in, and we’ve logged 4,546 miles in the HMS Beagle. Our stops have been in the Berkshires; Long Island; Shenandoah National Park; Lexington, VA (2 nights); Isle of Palms (3); Saint Simons Island (2); Everglades National Park; Key West (2); Biscayne National Park; Perry (Florida); Meridian, MS; Hot Springs National Park; and we are currently in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge (2).