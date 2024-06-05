Walk with Us

Of all the stunning landscapes we surrendered to in the American West, not one brings me the simple joy of a summer walk in the New Hampshire woodlands beside a river. Just look at these lovely colors, the sweet shade of the trees, listen to how the river sings and giggles, and birds and flies take chat and buzz.

We are so at home here, even as meadows and trees continue to be pillaged to make room for new million-dollar homes only used a few weekends a year. We know this place well enough to escape for two hours at a time. How we vanish with such ease and laugh and play as if we were just introduced to this wondrous valley.

This is not a long post today. I simply wish to share our walk with you.

Notice how completely Samwise has not only returned from his frightening health issues but also looks and seems younger—more mischievous.

The monthly Librela injections for his spinal arthritis already appear to be working. I was told to expect to see results after three shots, but Sam has onl…