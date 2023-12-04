Waking Up to Backyard Snow!

Travel is life intensified.

It is gripping, romantic, enthralling, and all-encompassing. Bouncing around America the way we do, from ocean to ocean, across deserts, over mountain ranges, and deep into the vast seas of plains feels like gulping years of memories every week.

In contrast, waking up to 6 inches of snow this morning is pure New England. It is the stuff of comfort and home life, of mugs of hot tea, enchanted forest strolls, soup on the stove, reading, Christmas music, wrapping presents, and writing Christmas cards.

Oh, what a world we live in—to have such delicious options, sights, places, and faces to choose from!

We leave three weeks from today, unwrapping the best Christmas present ever! But today, and for every snow day until then, toss me and roll me lovingly in these Norman Rockwell themes, and I shall be happy and blessed.

Here’s a memory from the same spot, a decade ago…