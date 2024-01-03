Waking Up in Provincetown

The view from our deck when we stepped outside this morning. Excuse the construction dumpster and the outhouse.

Good morning from Provincetown.

It always feels like the end of the world here as we perch on the flexed arm of America, a fist clenched upon the Atlantic. Here, the light is dynamic and nourishing, fresh and hopeful. We are blessed to see the sun rise out of the ocean and set in Cape Cod Bay. Fishermen have flocked here since the arrival of the first Europeans, and long before then, Native Americans enjoyed seafood bounties. Artists and authors have been coming for the past hundred years, some of the best in the world.