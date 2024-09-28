Video: Chased on the Trail

This was a first for us.

We’ve been lazily stalked by a mountain lion in Nevada, and a pack of Eastern Coyotes at night in the woods on Cape Cod. But we’ve never been aggressively chased before.

I have two versions of the video. The first part is slowed down to 25% speed. The last 30 seconds is full speed, and you can see how aggressive this tiny beast was to us.

Samwise found him first, and when I noticed the interaction, I called Samwise to my side. But as you can see by the video, my size did not deter the Wild and he reared up at me several times, each strike happening quicker than the last.

Fear not: the only poisonous snakes we have are rattlers. So, we were in no danger. However, I must admit that it was thrilling; how strange it was to be chased in the end.

We’ve been hiking the White Mountains for twenty years—how cool is that we still have new experiences?