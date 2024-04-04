This Mariposa Golden Light

We close the book on Mariposa tomorrow. I’m grateful that the early morning spring light of the last few days will undoubtedly find a way to travel home with us and linger in our memories until our next visit. The verdant hillsides, electric redbud, and flashes of California poppies have been extraordinary!

While it may be sacrilege to many travelers, we did not make it to Yosemite National Park for the second year in a row, and I’m okay with that.

In the off-season, many of the park roads are still inaccessible, and Yosemite Valley can still be “city crowded.” There’s also very little for Samwise and Emily to do. Instead, we play in and around Mariposa and hug the Merced River on many hikes and walks. We’ve been delighted with our choices.