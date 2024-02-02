These Moab Days

Our time in Moab is coming to a close, and it’s been a happy, healthy, and fruitful visit.

There’s something comforting about a community 2,500 miles from home that feels almost as sweet as home. Over recent years, we’ve become acquainted with the area, several hiking trails, and a colorful cast of locals. Unwinding here for a week after our feverish itinerary has been restorative, and we’ll leave richer with simple blessings than when we arrived.

Since our arrival, we have enjoyed sparkling blue skies and temperatures in the 50s. The Wingate Hotel has been a grand base camp for the third straight winter for us, with the additional benefit of shockingly low winter rates. (They are the rare establishment that does not charge extra for Samwise and Emily.)

It feels appropriate that we are here the week of Edward Abbey’s birthday. As many of you know, he lived here on more than one occasion. His renowned book Desert Solitaire was written based on his years as a ranger at Arches before it wa…